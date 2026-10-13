Credit One Bank | 10/13/26

Credit One Bank is teaming up with After-School All-Stars to make hockey dreams come true for 10 local students through its “Number One Fan” initiative. The students enjoyed a private skating session at City National Arena, where the Vegas Golden Knights practice, giving them the chance to hit the ice and learn to skate like the pros.

The excitement continued with a surprise: tickets to see the Golden Knights take on the Calgary Flames on October 15. Beyond the unforgettable experience, Credit One Bank is donating $15,000 to support After-School All-Stars programs, which help provide opportunities and enrichment for students outside the classroom. The partnership combines the excitement of Vegas hockey with meaningful support for local youth.

This segment is paid for by Credit One Bank