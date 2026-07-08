Create Credit Union | 7/8/26

Create Credit Union is helping the next generation build a strong financial foundation by giving students the knowledge and confidence to make smart money decisions.

Shannon Hiller, Chief Marketing Officer, joined us to discuss the importance of teaching financial literacy at an early age and how interactive learning can make those lessons stick. Through programs like Banzai, students gain hands-on experience with budgeting, saving, spending, and other real-world financial concepts in a fun and engaging way.

By investing in financial education today, Create Credit Union is helping prepare young people for a more confident and successful financial future.

This segment is paid for by Create Credit Union