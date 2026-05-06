Create Credit Union | 5/6/26

If your money is just sitting in a standard checking account, it might be time to rethink your strategy. Craig Fraley, Director of Business Development at Create Credit Union, joined us to explain how high-yield checking accounts can help your everyday money work harder without changing your daily routine. It’s a simple switch that can make a noticeable difference over time.

These accounts allow you to earn higher interest while still using your money for everyday expenses like paying bills, shopping, and managing finances. That means you get the flexibility of a checking account with the added benefit of growth typically associated with savings. With added perks like convenience, security, and extra value, high-yield checking could be a smart move for anyone looking to maximize their money.

This segment is paid for by Create Credit Union