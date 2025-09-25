Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Crab N Spice | 9/25/25

Mcmillian Latayan, Owner of Crab n Spice Las Vegas, and Co-Owner Vilma Ong invite seafood lovers to indulge in their all-you-can-eat seafood boils. From lobster to king crab, enjoy unlimited seafood starting at just $38.99.
Celebrate National Lobster Day at Crab n Spice Las Vegas
Posted

Seafood fans, rejoice! Crab n Spice Las Vegas is serving up the ultimate feast in honor of National Lobster Day. Guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat options featuring whole lobster, snow crab, king crab, and Dungeness crab, along with unlimited sides. For just $38.99, it’s a seafood lover’s dream come true.

Whether you’re celebrating with friends or family, Crab n Spice offers a vibrant, fun, and indulgent dining experience. From the fresh, flavorful crab boils to the variety of unlimited sides, there’s something for everyone. Make it a day to remember and dive into the seafood extravaganza at Crab n Spice Las Vegas!

You can visit any of their locations at:

  • 7501 W Lakemead Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89128
  • 43 S Sephanie St., Henderson, NV 8912
  • 3455 S Arville St., Las Vegas, NV 89102
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo