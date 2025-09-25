Crab N Spice | 9/25/25

Seafood fans, rejoice! Crab n Spice Las Vegas is serving up the ultimate feast in honor of National Lobster Day. Guests can enjoy all-you-can-eat options featuring whole lobster, snow crab, king crab, and Dungeness crab, along with unlimited sides. For just $38.99, it’s a seafood lover’s dream come true.

Whether you’re celebrating with friends or family, Crab n Spice offers a vibrant, fun, and indulgent dining experience. From the fresh, flavorful crab boils to the variety of unlimited sides, there’s something for everyone. Make it a day to remember and dive into the seafood extravaganza at Crab n Spice Las Vegas!

You can visit any of their locations at:

