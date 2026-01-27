Cox Mobile | 1/27/26

Cox Mobile, in partnership with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, is launching its second annual Phone Case Design Contest, giving Club teens the chance to showcase their creativity while imagining “A World Within Reach: Future Icons.” Two winners will receive life-changing $25,000 scholarships, along with national recognition for their designs.

Boys & Girls Clubs alum, actor, and TV host Mario Lopez explains how the contest works and why the initiative matters. Youth of the Year finalist Ximena also shares how the theme highlights the power of technology and access to opportunity.

This segment is paid for by Cox Mobile