Cox Communications | 7/13/26

The Cox Back To School Fair is back for another year, helping Southern Nevada families get ready for the new school year. Kallie Peeples, Senior Public Affairs Specialist with Cox Communications, joined us to preview the community event, taking place August 1 at Meadows Mall and August 8 at The Boulevard Mall. Families can connect with representatives from the Clark County School District, local nonprofits, colleges, and community organizations offering valuable educational resources and support. School-required immunizations will also be available through a partnership with Southwest Medical, and free backpacks will be distributed while supplies last. As Southern Nevada's longest-running school readiness event, the Cox Back To School Fair continues to make it easier for students to start the school year prepared for success.

This segment is paid for by Cox Communications