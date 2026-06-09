Cox Communications | 6/9/26

As artificial intelligence becomes a bigger part of everyday life, experts are encouraging consumers to be more vigilant when navigating online content. AI strategist Sarah Dooley discussed research from Cox Mobile showing that while AI offers incredible benefits, it also presents growing challenges related to misinformation, scams, and digital trust. With AI-generated content becoming increasingly sophisticated, verifying information before making purchases or sharing personal details is more important than ever.

She recommends double-checking information through trusted sources, consulting financial professionals when appropriate, and taking advantage of safety features offered by mobile and internet service providers. She also emphasized that asking for help is one of the best ways to stay protected online. As technology continues to evolve, a little extra caution can go a long way toward keeping personal information and finances secure.

This segment is paid for by Cox Communications