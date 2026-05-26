Cox Communications | 5/26/26

As June marks National Safety Month, TechBud Founder Ishan Abraham and President Brandon Dai joined us to discuss why internet safety is becoming more important than ever in the age of artificial intelligence. Partnering with Cox Communications, the team shared practical ways families can protect themselves online as AI tools continue becoming part of daily life for people of all ages.

The conversation focused especially on seniors and the “sandwich generation,” who are increasingly using technology for learning, communication, and independence, while also facing growing risks tied to misinformation and scams. According to a recent Cox Mobile survey, nearly one-third of respondents reported experiencing misinformation or disinformation over the past year. The segment highlighted simple habits and awareness tips designed to help users navigate the digital world more confidently and safely.

This segment is paid for by Cox Communications