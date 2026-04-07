Cox Communications | 4/7/2026

April marks National Volunteer Month, and Cox Communications is stepping up in a big way. Employees receive 16 hours of paid volunteer time each year, and this month features a variety of activities—from park cleanups to assembling hygiene kits for families in need. It’s all part of Cox’s ongoing commitment to giving back and strengthening the community.

One standout event is a cleanup and planting project at Kiel Ranch Historic Park, in partnership with Get Outdoors Nevada. The organization plays a key role in connecting volunteers with meaningful outdoor projects across the valley. Thanks to partnerships like this, Cox employees logged more than 1,700 volunteer hours in 2025, supporting everything from food distribution to environmental restoration efforts.

This segment is paid for by Cox Communications