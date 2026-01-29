Cox Communications | 1/29/26

World Wetlands Day is back at Clark County Wetlands Park on February 3 and 4, and Cox Communications is helping celebrate. Environmental Biologist Julia Lantow and Cox Conserves Ambassador Rachel Matthia share how local high school juniors and seniors, including many from Title 1 schools, will explore careers in science, biology, and the environment. Students will hear directly from experts at UNLV, the University of Nevada, Reno, and other local leaders while touring the Nature Preserve and Las Vegas Wash.

The event highlights hands-on learning, environmental stewardship, and inspiration for the next generation of scientists. It’s a chance to connect with nature, understand wetlands’ importance, and spark curiosity about careers in science.

