Morning Blend

Cox Business | 8/12/25

A new survey from Cox Business shows that while Gen Z and Millennials are upbeat about AI in the workplace, many aren’t eager to admit it to their bosses. Workplace Values Expert Kelsea Warren shares how clear policies can help companies maximize AI while minimizing risks.
Although many people already use AI in their daily lives, a new Cox Business survey reveals Gen Z and Millennials are feeling optimistic about AI in the workplace. According to Workplace Values Expert Kelsea Warren, 60% of them see AI as a productivity booster — but that doesn’t mean they’re shouting it from the rooftops to their managers. For some, keeping AI use under wraps feels safer.

Warren says the key for businesses is creating strong AI policies that outline how and when it should be used. Partnering with the right resources can help prevent outages, security issues, and missteps. Done right, AI can be an asset, not a liability. Learn more at coxblue.com/workplace-tech-survey.

