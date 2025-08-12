Cox Business | 8/12/25

Although many people already use AI in their daily lives, a new Cox Business survey reveals Gen Z and Millennials are feeling optimistic about AI in the workplace. According to Workplace Values Expert Kelsea Warren, 60% of them see AI as a productivity booster — but that doesn’t mean they’re shouting it from the rooftops to their managers. For some, keeping AI use under wraps feels safer.

Warren says the key for businesses is creating strong AI policies that outline how and when it should be used. Partnering with the right resources can help prevent outages, security issues, and missteps. Done right, AI can be an asset, not a liability. Learn more at coxblue.com/workplace-tech-survey .

This segment is paid for by Cox Business