Cowboy Trail Rides | 8/19/26

Forget the bright lights for a minute—Elliott and Jessica headed west and saddled up for a true Las Vegas adventure! The two took a trip to Cowboy Trail Rides, where they experienced the beauty of the Nevada desert from a perspective that’s a little higher off the ground.

Located in the Red Rock Canyon area, Cowboy Trail Rides offers guided horseback adventures through the scenic desert landscape, with options ranging from daytime rides to a sunset trail ride paired with a Western barbecue.

The family-owned operation has been sharing its Old West experience with riders for decades, welcoming both experienced riders and newcomers.

