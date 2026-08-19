Country Living | 8/19/26

There’s nothing quite like a classic S’more—but apparently, America has some strong opinions about how that marshmallow should be cooked! Country Living Editor-in-Chief Rachel Barrett joined us to talk about S’mores Across America, a celebration of one of the country’s favorite sweet treats.

The campaign explores custom Hershey’s S’mores recipes inspired by local flavors and culinary traditions from all 50 states, proving there are plenty of ways to put a regional twist on the campfire classic. Rachel also shared how the recipes hit the road, bringing a little S’mores-inspired fun across the country.

This segment is paid for by Country Living