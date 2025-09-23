Country Jamboree Fundraiser | 9/23/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Country Jamboree Fundraiser

An evening of music, community, and purpose returns as Henry’s Place presents its 6th Annual Country Jamboree at the South Point Hotel, Casino &amp; Spa. The event supports life-changing summer camps for at-risk and foster youth.
Henry's Place Hosts 6th Annual Country Jamboree Fundraiser
Henry’s Place, a nonprofit founded in memory of fallen Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Sgt. Henry Prendes, is once again bringing the community together for its 6th Annual Country Jamboree. Taking place Friday, October 3 at 6 p.m. at the South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa, the event promises an inspiring night filled with live music, connection, and a shared commitment to a greater purpose.

Since opening its 14-acre Camp & Retreat Center in Cedar City, Utah, Henry’s Place has provided free, faith-based summer camps for more than 500 at-risk and foster children from Las Vegas and beyond. With every ticket purchased and every song sung, the fundraiser helps create lasting opportunities and transformative experiences for youth who need it most.

