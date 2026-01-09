Cotter Financial Group | 1/9/26

Uncertainty is one of the biggest concerns facing retirees today, from market swings to rising costs and unexpected life changes. Patrick Cotter, founder of Cotter Financial Group, explains that preparation starts with a clear plan focused on steady income, risk management, and flexibility.

Building cash reserves, diversifying income sources, and planning withdrawals carefully can help reduce the fear of running out of money.

Cotter says the most important question retirees should ask is simple: What kind of life do I want in retirement, and how will my plan support it?

Cotter Financial Group, LLC and Kinetic Investment Management, Inc. are two separate entities. Insurance products and services are offered and sold through individually licensed and appointed agents in all appropriate jurisdictions under Cotter Financial Group, LLC. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Kinetic Investment Management, Inc., a registered investment adviser.

Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Past performance is not indicative of future performance.

This segment is paid for by Marketing Huddle, LLC