Cortadito Coffee House | 9/26/25

National Coffee Day just got a Miami twist at Cortadito Coffee House, located inside the Flamingo Las Vegas. Guests can sip on bold Cuban-style coffee while soaking in the lively, authentic Miami atmosphere. Dayami Rivera shares the must-try staples of the menu, from traditional cortaditos to unique coffee creations that delight the taste buds and energize your day.

Open daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Cortadito offers a full Cuban coffee experience any day of the week. Whether you’re celebrating National Coffee Day or just craving a flavorful pick-me-up, it’s the perfect spot to enjoy quality coffee, vibrant vibes, and a little taste of Miami in the heart of Las Vegas.

