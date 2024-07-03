Watch Now
CopperTouch, LLC | 7/3/24

CopperTouch is the ultimate solid hand sanitizer, offering a lifetime of germ protection. The people behind the product joined us to breakdown how it works. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:54 AM, Jul 03, 2024

CopperTouch is a natural and portable hand sanitizer that you can use when soap and water are not available. It is made from pure copper and lasts a lifetime.

Carry it with you in your pocket or purse to use anywhere.

Robert (Bob) Esse, CopperTouch inventor, and Dr. Jonathan DeVries, CopperTouch Scientist, joined us to discuss how it works and the benefits.

People of all ages can use CopperTouch to sanitize without sticky chemicals, and you can get your own for 20% off through the end of May using the code: MBLV20.

For more information,click here.

This segment is paid for by CopperTouch, LLC

