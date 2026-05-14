CooperVision | 5/14/26

Childhood myopia is becoming increasingly common, and experts say it’s more than just a need for glasses—it’s a progressive condition that can worsen over time. Dr. Damaris Raymondi and Dr. Coralys Vega joined us to break down what parents need to know.

Myopia can lead to more serious vision risks later in life if it progresses unchecked, which is why early diagnosis and management are so important. One of the innovative options discussed is MiSight 1 day lenses, designed to help slow the progression of nearsightedness in children. The doctors also share what parents can do at home to support healthy vision habits and when to seek professional care.

This segment is paid for by CooperVision