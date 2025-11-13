Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Contadina, Bush’s Baked Beans, HP| 11/13/25

Food Network star and TV host Chef Tregaye shares easy holiday entertaining hacks — from time-saving menu shortcuts to surprising upgrades that make any gathering unforgettable. #PaidForContent
Stress-Free Holiday Entertaining with Chef Tregaye
Posted

It’s the most wonderful and stressful time of year, but Chef Tregaye is here with effortless entertaining hacks to keep hosts calm and guests impressed. The Food Network Star winner and host of “Tregaye’s Way in the Kitchen” and “Countdown to Delicious” shows how simple swaps and ingredient upgrades can take a menu from everyday to extraordinary.

Her biggest holiday strategy: flavor first. Chef Tregaye recommends leaning on ingredients that add bold taste with minimal work. She also shares easy pantry upgrades, unexpected menu items that elevate the spread, and time-saving tricks to involve the whole family without creating chaos.

Learn more here.

This segment is paid for by Contadina, Bush’s Baked Beans, HP

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo