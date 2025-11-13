Contadina, Bush’s Baked Beans, HP| 11/13/25

It’s the most wonderful and stressful time of year, but Chef Tregaye is here with effortless entertaining hacks to keep hosts calm and guests impressed. The Food Network Star winner and host of “Tregaye’s Way in the Kitchen” and “Countdown to Delicious” shows how simple swaps and ingredient upgrades can take a menu from everyday to extraordinary.

Her biggest holiday strategy: flavor first. Chef Tregaye recommends leaning on ingredients that add bold taste with minimal work. She also shares easy pantry upgrades, unexpected menu items that elevate the spread, and time-saving tricks to involve the whole family without creating chaos.

Learn more here.

This segment is paid for by Contadina, Bush’s Baked Beans, HP