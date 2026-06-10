Consumer Pickleball Authority | 6/10/26

Pickleball enthusiasts of every skill level will have plenty to enjoy when The Consumer Pickleball Show comes to Las Vegas on June 13-14, 2026. The event is designed to celebrate the rapidly growing sport while showcasing the latest equipment, technology, and innovations shaping pickleball's future. Attendees can connect with industry leaders, discover new products, and learn more about the game they love.

Founded by John LoGrasso, The Consumer Pickleball Show aims to bring together players, brands, and fans in one exciting environment. Beyond the exhibits and demonstrations, the event focuses on building community and providing educational opportunities for newcomers and experienced players alike. Whether you're a casual player or a dedicated competitor, the show promises a fun and engaging experience centered around one of America's fastest-growing sports.

This segment is paid for by Consumer Pickleball Authority