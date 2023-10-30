Consultancy Media | 10/30/23
Prev
Next
As colder weather approaches, we’ve got all you need to know to prepare for cough, cold and flu season. Dr. Leslie Gonzalez will share resources and tips ahead of the upcoming season, including how to navigate confusion on shelf and stock your medicine cabinet BEFORE you get sick. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:58 AM, Oct 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-30 14:58:17-04
For more information, go to: HealthInHand.org
This segment is paid for by ZYRTEC®, ZARBEE’S®, TYLENOL®, Children’s TYLENOL®. and BENADRYL®
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.