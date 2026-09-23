Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada | 9/23/26

Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada is expanding access to cancer care with the opening of its new Medical District location, giving patients and families another option for receiving comprehensive care in a modern, patient-focused environment. Elliott toured the new facility and interviewed Medical Oncologist Stephani Christensen about what the new location means for patients and the growing Southern Nevada community.

Christensen explained how expanding into a centralized location can help reduce barriers for patients while providing access to high-quality cancer care, advanced treatments and supportive services. With Southern Nevada continuing to grow, the goal is to make exceptional cancer care more accessible to Nevadans right here in their own community—giving patients and their families more options and support during an incredibly challenging time.

This segment is paid for by Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada