ComplexCon | 9/16/25

ComplexCon is the epicenter of today’s convergence culture, where music, fashion, art, food, sports, and innovation collide in a weekend-long celebration. Established in Long Beach in 2016 and hailed as “Streetwear Disneyland” by The New York Times, ComplexCon has grown into a global phenomenon attracting top names like Pharrell Williams, Virgil Abloh, Nigo, J Balvin, Kid Cudi, and A$AP Rocky.

Attendees can explore exclusive releases from iconic brands such as Nike and Adidas, immerse themselves in interactive art installations, enjoy panel discussions with industry leaders, and feast on a vibrant food festival. With electrifying performances and a marketplace showcasing the hottest brands, ComplexCon offers a must-see experience for enthusiasts and industry insiders alike.

