ComplexCon | 9/16/25

After a record-breaking inaugural Las Vegas event in 2024, ComplexCon is back at the Las Vegas Convention Center, celebrating the convergence of style, sneakers, music, art, food, and innovation.
ComplexCon is the epicenter of today’s convergence culture, where music, fashion, art, food, sports, and innovation collide in a weekend-long celebration. Established in Long Beach in 2016 and hailed as “Streetwear Disneyland” by The New York Times, ComplexCon has grown into a global phenomenon attracting top names like Pharrell Williams, Virgil Abloh, Nigo, J Balvin, Kid Cudi, and A$AP Rocky.

Attendees can explore exclusive releases from iconic brands such as Nike and Adidas, immerse themselves in interactive art installations, enjoy panel discussions with industry leaders, and feast on a vibrant food festival. With electrifying performances and a marketplace showcasing the hottest brands, ComplexCon offers a must-see experience for enthusiasts and industry insiders alike.

