Community Support Empowers Women in Southern Nevada | 3/5/26

Join Karen Alonso, Chief Advancement & Communications Officer, and Stephanie Bruckner, VP of Global Portfolio Strategy at Light & Wonder, as they share details about the Women United Fashion Show Luncheon on Friday, March 27, at Area15's Portal and A-Lot. The day kicks off with a lively Sip N Shop featuring boutique shopping, a silent auction, a wine pull, and fun photo moments. During the luncheon, guests will see Suit Drive recipients walk the runway in donated styles, highlighting how community support creates opportunities. Attendees also get the chance to connect with local female leaders and witness firsthand how contributions help women feel confident, bold, and ready to thrive. The event promises a celebration of empowerment, fashion, and community impact.