Communities in Schools of Nevada | 5/22/23

Whether it’s caps and gowns, college application training and fees, tutoring or and one-on-one case management, Communities In Schools of Nevada is not stopping until every student crosses the finish line. Tami Hance-Lehr, CEO and state director of Communities In Schools of Nevada joined us to discuss their mission and how you can make help it happen.
Posted at 1:21 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 16:21:11-04
