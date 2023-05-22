Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Communities in Schools of Nevada | 5/22/23

At Communities In Schools of Nevada, they believe every student, regardless of race, gender, ability, ZIP code or socioeconomic background has what they need to reach success in school and beyond.
Posted at 1:21 PM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 16:21:11-04

Whether it’s caps and gowns, college application training and fees, tutoring or and one-on-one case management, Communities In Schools of Nevada is not stopping until every student crosses the finish line. Tami Hance-Lehr, CEO and state director of Communities In Schools of Nevada joined us to discuss their mission and how you can make help it happen.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo