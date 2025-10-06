Coming Out Day Block Party | 10/6/25

The National Coming Out Day Block Party is back in Las Vegas’ Fruit Loop for the first time since the district was designated a historic LGBTQ+ landmark.

Taking place Saturday, October 11, from 6 p.m. to midnight at Piranha and Gipsy Nightclub, the celebration unites local leaders, businesses, and entertainers for an unforgettable evening of pride. Headliners include RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Alexis Mateo, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Mirage, and Luxx Noir London, with additional performances from Gipsy and Piranha queens and dancers, the Las Vegas Men’s Chorus, Nicky Saturn, and Strip entertainers.

Beyond the performances, Gipsy Nightclub will host a community garden resource fair featuring food trucks, non-profits, local vendors, and more. The event honors the Fruit Loop’s decades-long role as a safe and cultural space for the LGBTQ+ community, and it’s free to attend for guests 21 and older, with RSVPs encouraged at gipsylasvegas.com. It’s a night of celebration, visibility, and connection, bringing together the best of Las Vegas Pride in one historic district.

