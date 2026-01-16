Comedian Sal Vulcano | 1/16/26

Get ready, Las Vegas — Sal Vulcano is hitting The Palazzo Theatre at The Venetian Resort on January 30, 2026! Fans can expect a hilarious mix of stories, observations, and improvisation during his new Everything’s Fine Tour.

Sal has grown tremendously as a solo stand-up, building on years of experience as co-creator, executive producer, and star of the iconic comedy show Impractical Jokers. He’s also earned millions of views with his solo comedy specials on YouTube, proving his unique brand of humor resonates worldwide. Don’t miss this chance to see Sal live in Las Vegas — grab your tickets now and get ready to laugh all night!