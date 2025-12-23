Colors of Mexico | 12/23/25

Angie Fernandez, team leader at Colors of Mexico, joined the show to share how the attraction is celebrating the season with its Navidad & Los Reyes Magos festivities. The experience highlights cultural holiday traditions through décor, activities, and moments designed for the whole family to enjoy together.

Fernandez explained how the celebration blends seasonal cheer with meaningful customs, creating a welcoming space for guests of all ages. From festive sights to family-friendly fun, the event offers a joyful way to celebrate the holidays while honoring tradition.