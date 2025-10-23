Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Colors of Mexico | 10/23/25

Colors of Mexico transforms its interactive cultural experience into a vibrant Dia de Muertos celebration. Visitors are immersed in Mexico’s iconic tradition through art, sound, and interactive storytelling.
Dia de Muertos Comes to Life at Colors of Mexico
Posted

Colors of Mexico brings the spirit of Dia de Muertos to life with marigold-lined pathways, glowing altars, evocative soundscapes, projection-mapped storytelling, and interactive moments designed to celebrate remembrance, reflection, and joy—all within a 20,000 sq. ft. immersive environment. Guests can explore seven re-imagined rooms, each offering unique visual and sensory experiences for the season. The venue also features a full bar and kitchen, offering specially curated food items and cocktails to complement the celebration. Visitors can walk in or purchase tickets online, with a $15 entrance fee redeemable as credit toward food, drinks, or artisanal items. The installation runs through November 2, open seven days a week, and is located inside Fashion Show Las Vegas. Learn more at colorsofmexico.com.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.