Colors of Mexico | 10/23/25

Colors of Mexico brings the spirit of Dia de Muertos to life with marigold-lined pathways, glowing altars, evocative soundscapes, projection-mapped storytelling, and interactive moments designed to celebrate remembrance, reflection, and joy—all within a 20,000 sq. ft. immersive environment. Guests can explore seven re-imagined rooms, each offering unique visual and sensory experiences for the season. The venue also features a full bar and kitchen, offering specially curated food items and cocktails to complement the celebration. Visitors can walk in or purchase tickets online, with a $15 entrance fee redeemable as credit toward food, drinks, or artisanal items. The installation runs through November 2, open seven days a week, and is located inside Fashion Show Las Vegas. Learn more at colorsofmexico.com.
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.