Colors of Mexico | 10/23/25

Colors of Mexico brings the spirit of Dia de Muertos to life with marigold-lined pathways, glowing altars, evocative soundscapes, projection-mapped storytelling, and interactive moments designed to celebrate remembrance, reflection, and joy—all within a 20,000 sq. ft. immersive environment. Guests can explore seven re-imagined rooms, each offering unique visual and sensory experiences for the season. The venue also features a full bar and kitchen, offering specially curated food items and cocktails to complement the celebration. Visitors can walk in or purchase tickets online, with a $15 entrance fee redeemable as credit toward food, drinks, or artisanal items. The installation runs through November 2, open seven days a week, and is located inside Fashion Show Las Vegas. Learn more at colorsofmexico.com .