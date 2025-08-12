College of Southern Nevada | 8/12/25

The countdown is on — the College of Southern Nevada’s Fall 2025 semester begins August 25, and now’s the time to secure your spot. Kimiko Walton, CSN’s Director of Recruitment and Admissions, says students can choose from the newest and fastest-growing degree and certificate programs built for high-demand careers right here in Las Vegas.

With flexible learning formats, an inclusive campus community, and support services like financial aid, online courses, and career counseling, CSN makes education accessible for every stage of life. Whether you’re starting fresh or leveling up your skills, the tools for success are ready — but spots are going fast. Apply and register today to start your CSN journey this fall.

This segment is paid for by College of Southern Nevada