CollabChella | 9/12/25

The Collaboration Center is hosting its inaugural music festival, CollabChella, on Saturday, September 13 from 4-9 p.m. at their campus on West Windmill Lane. This exciting 21+ event is all about celebrating community spirit while supporting the largest disability resource network in Las Vegas. Guests can enjoy live music from local bands across multiple genres, indulge in food and drinks from food trucks, and shop for unique merchandise—all in a lively festival atmosphere.

CollabChella isn’t just about fun, it’s about making a difference. Every ticket sold helps fund vital programs that empower and support people with disabilities. With tickets at just $40, attendees can experience an unforgettable evening of entertainment while contributing to an important cause. For tickets and more details, visit collablv.org or grab them at the door on event day.

