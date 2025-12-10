Coinbase | 12/10/25

Scammers don’t take holidays off, and neither should your online security. This season, the Tech Against Scams Coalition—featuring Coinbase, Meta, and Match Group—launched the Scamberry Pie Pop-Up, a fun and eye-catching way to warn consumers about common scams.

Jeff Lunglhofer, Coinbase’s Chief Information Security Officer, explains how to spot red flags like requests for money, secrecy, moving chats off-platform, or “too-good-to-be-true” investments. He also highlights how 24/7 monitoring and industry collaboration help protect consumers from fraud. The campaign is a timely reminder that holiday safety online is a shared responsibility.

This segment is paid for by Coinbase