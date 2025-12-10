Coinbase | 12/10/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
With holiday scams on the rise, Coinbase’s CISO Jeff Lunglhofer shares practical tips and highlights the Scamberry Pie Pop-Up, a playful campaign designed to educate consumers about online fraud.
Holiday Scam Safety: Tips from Cybersecurity Expert Jeff Lunglhofer
Scammers don’t take holidays off, and neither should your online security. This season, the Tech Against Scams Coalition—featuring Coinbase, Meta, and Match Group—launched the Scamberry Pie Pop-Up, a fun and eye-catching way to warn consumers about common scams.

Jeff Lunglhofer, Coinbase’s Chief Information Security Officer, explains how to spot red flags like requests for money, secrecy, moving chats off-platform, or “too-good-to-be-true” investments. He also highlights how 24/7 monitoring and industry collaboration help protect consumers from fraud. The campaign is a timely reminder that holiday safety online is a shared responsibility. 

This segment is paid for by Coinbase

