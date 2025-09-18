Cognitive Health Solutions | 9/18/25

September is World Alzheimer’s Month, and with cases on the rise, there’s no time to wait when it comes to brain health. Early diagnosis and intervention can make all the difference, giving patients and families the chance to better manage symptoms and prepare for the future.

Paul Campbell, CEO and co-founder of Moneta Health, a Las Vegas-based brain health company dedicated to innovative solutions and early detection joined us along with Nancy Nelson, an inspiring advocate, artist, and author who has transformed her own Alzheimer’s diagnosis into a mission to “do dementia differently.” Together, they’re here to spread awareness, inspire action, and remind us that hope and resilience are always possible.

This segment was paid for by Cognitive Health Solutions