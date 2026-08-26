CocoLove | 8/26/26

Las Vegas-based coconut hydration brand CocoLove is putting a fresh spin on a familiar favorite. Founder and “Chief Coconut” Vinny “CocoVinny” Zaldivar joined us to share how tasting a fresh young coconut inspired him to create a canned coconut water that captured the refreshing flavor he felt was missing from traditional packaged options.

We also learned what sets CocoLove apart, from its focus on taste and quality to its goal of delivering great-tasting coconut water with less waste. With the brand growing quickly, Vinny also shared his vision for bringing CocoLove to even more consumers nationwide.

This segment is paid for by CocoLove