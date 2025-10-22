Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

CNS Cares | 10/22/25

CNS Cares provides home health services and helps former Nevada Test Site workers access benefits through the Department of Labor’s EEOICPA program.
Support for Nevada Test Site Workers
Posted

CNS Cares is a local home health agency dedicated to supporting former Department of Energy workers who may have become ill due to their work at sites like the Nevada Test Site. These men and women played a vital role in building the nation’s nuclear defense, and many now face serious health challenges caused by workplace exposure. Through the Department of Labor’s EEOICPA program, eligible workers can receive in-home nursing care and additional support to improve their quality of life. With deep expertise in this specialized program, CNS Cares ensures these workers and their families receive the benefits and care they have earned. Learn more about how CNS Cares can help families navigate this critical support system.

This segment was paid for by CNS Cares

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.