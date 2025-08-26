Clover | 8/26/25

The Clover x Shark Tank Summit is a three-day event designed to fuel the dreams of entrepreneurs with insights, strategies, and networking opportunities. Attendees will hear directly from the Sharks—Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary, Daniel Lubetzky—and guest Sharks Rashaun Williams and Allison Ellsworth, plus powerhouse voices like Mark Cuban, Tabitha Brown, and Gary Vaynerchuk.

This one-of-a-kind summit will cover everything from raising capital and mastering your business pitch to marketing, branding, and leadership. And for Las Vegas locals, there’s an exclusive deal: members of the Vegas Chamber can register for half-price—just $750 compared to the full $1500 ticket. Registration is open now at Clover.com by clicking the “Register Now” button.

This segment is paid for by Clover