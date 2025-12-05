Cloud10 Studios | 12/5/25

Get ready for a festive adventure as Las Vegas welcomes The Greatest Gift, an animated holiday special about Christmasaur, an optimistic T-Rex ornament with tiny hands trying to find his place on the Christmas tree.

Produced by Tracey Dispensa, known for her work on How To Train Your Dragon, Shrek, Madagascar, and Warner Bros.’ SCOOB!, the special brings together top animation talent including director Gary Trousdale of Disney classics like Beauty and the Beast and The Hunchback of Notre Dame.

The premiere event at the Palms Resort and Casino on December 6, 2025, promises a red-carpet experience with special guests, festive décor, and first-look clips from the film.