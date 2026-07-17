Clay Aiken | 7/17/26

Recording artist Clay Aiken stopped by to celebrate an exciting new chapter in his career as he headlines the Las Vegas Strip for the first time with Joyful Noise: Christmas in July at Harrah's Showroom. Clay shared what this milestone means after a career spanning music, television, and Broadway, and gives us a preview of the festive performance fans can expect on July 18. He also discussed his return to recording with Rewind, his first new original music in 18 years, and what inspired him to get back into the studio. From holiday favorites to brand-new music, it's an exciting time for one of pop music's most recognizable voices.

