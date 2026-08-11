Class Cocktails & Vermuteria | 8/11/26

There’s a new destination for cocktail lovers in Las Vegas. Class Cocktails & Vermuteria is now open, bringing a fresh take on the classic cocktail bar with a focus on expertly crafted drinks and the growing appeal of vermouth.

Class offers an extensive cocktail program featuring classic favorites alongside creative options, including low-ABV and nonalcoholic selections for guests looking for something beyond traditional cocktails. Viewers will also get a behind-the-scenes look at the craft with a cocktail demonstration. Madisyn Gaudioso from Class Cocktails & Vermuteria joined us to introduce the new bar and share what makes Class a unique addition to Las Vegas' ever-evolving cocktail scene.