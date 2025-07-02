Clark County Credit Union| 7/2/25

Preparing for college isn’t a sprint—it’s a marathon. And like any long race, you need a solid plan and steady pace to reach the finish line. That’s where CCCU comes in, offering smart financial tips to help families avoid common missteps.

Chief Marketing Officer Shannon Hiller shares five key strategies, from fully understanding the true cost of higher education to leveraging educational savings plans like 529s. It’s about making informed decisions now that can lighten the load later. Whether your child is years away from college or already filling out applications, it’s never too early—or too late—to start saving wisely.

This segment was paid for by Clark County Credit Union