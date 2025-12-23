Clark County Credit Union |12/23/25

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
12/23/25

Craig Fraley from CCCU shares key tips to help viewers better spot and avoid holiday scams this season.
Holiday Scams Unwrapped: What to Watch for This Year
The holidays are prime time for scammers, from fake online shopping sites and mystery packages to phishing emails and fraudulent job offers. Craig Fraley, Director of Business Development at CCCU, highlights what to watch for and how to protect yourself.

Stay safe by verifying email senders, avoiding payments to strangers, and safeguarding personal info. Use secure payment methods, monitor accounts for unusual activity, and report anything suspicious. If a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

