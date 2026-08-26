Clark County | 8/26/26

For many Southern Nevada residents, buying a home can feel out of reach—but Clark County is working to make homeownership more attainable through its Welcome Home Community Land Trust.

Community Land Trust Manager Margoth Tello joined us alongside Brian Krueger of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty to talk about upcoming information sessions and Rebecca Place, a new attainable housing community designed to help eligible residents take an important step toward owning a home. The program is part of Clark County’s ongoing effort to help more Southern Nevadans achieve the dream of having a place to call their own.

This segment is paid for by Clark County