Clark County | 7/29/26

Margoth Tello, Community Land Trust Manager, and Brian Krueger of Coldwell Banker Premier Realty joined us to discuss the Clark County Welcome Home Community Land Trust and its newest attainable housing community, Rebecca Place. The program is designed to help make homeownership more accessible for qualifying Southern Nevada residents by creating affordable pathways to owning a home. During the segment, they explained how the Community Land Trust works, who may be eligible, and how initiatives like Rebecca Place are helping more local families achieve the dream of homeownership.

This segment is paid for by Clark County