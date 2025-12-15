Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
City of Boulder City | 12/15/25

Boulder City invites locals and visitors to shop, dine, explore, and collect stamps for a chance to win gift cards this holiday season. #PaidForContent
Boulder City Downtown Historic District Passport Program
Boulder City’s Downtown Historic District Passport Program is back, encouraging the community to explore local shops and restaurants through December 31, 2025.

Visitors can stop into participating businesses, collect stamps, and discover unique gifts and holiday experiences along the way. Once a passport receives at least twenty stamps, participants can submit it for a chance to win two $25 gift cards from local businesses.

The program is designed to support Boulder City’s small businesses, boost holiday shopping, and celebrate the charm of the historic downtown district. It’s an easy and festive way to shop local while enjoying the season. 

This segment is paid for by City of Boulder City

