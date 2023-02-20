Circa Resort and Casino | 2/16/23

Legacy Club at Circa Resort and Casino's “Krewe de Legacy” Mardi Gras Jazz Party will take place Friday, February 17 from 8 - 11 p.m. The night will feature the vibrant tunes of the carnival season from a live jazz band; cuisine flavors influenced by Creole, Cajun, and soul food; a grand king cake display; and an open bar with southern-style cocktails.
Posted at 11:43 AM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 14:43:54-05
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.