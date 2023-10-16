Cigna Healthcare | 10/16/23

If you’re new to Medicare, you’re not alone. Millions of Americans will turn 65 next year.

Even accomplished athlete, entrepreneur and philanthropist Earvin “Magic” Johnson is a rookie when it comes to Medicare.

Understanding all the options and the timing for open enrollment is critical.

Gary Culp, Cigna Healthcare medicare expert, joined us to discuss the differences between Medicare plans and what people should consider when choosing their 2024 health benefits.

This segment is paid for by Cigna Healthcare