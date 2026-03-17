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Christopher Lowell | 3/17/26

Actor and photographer Christopher Lowell brings his latest photography collection, “Thirty-One Days,” to Las Vegas with a new exhibit at FAS44 Freyboy Art Salon.
Christopher Lowell Debuts “Thirty-One Days” Photography Exhibit in Las Vegas
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Christopher Lowell is bringing his latest creative work to Las Vegas with his first local photography exhibit, “Thirty-One Days,” on display at FAS44 Freyboy Art Salon. Known for his work across television, film, and Broadway, Lowell now steps behind the camera to present a deeply personal collection inspired by his childhood home and memories of the American South.

The exhibit features 27 large-scale photographic prints that explore themes of nostalgia, utopia, and dystopia, creating a powerful and atmospheric narrative throughout the collection.

The exhibit runs from March 18 through April 24, with an opening reception on March 18 from 4:30 to 7 p.m. open to the public.

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