Christensen Automotive | 9/13/22

Your weekly auto tip, CHECK YOUR TIRES:
- Ensure proper tire pressure check; check the door jamb of vehicle
- Check your tread depth; look at the whole surface
- Tire age is important; check last 4 DOT numbers
