Christensen Automotive | 9/13/22

Posted at 10:48 AM, Sep 16, 2022

Your weekly auto tip, CHECK YOUR TIRES: Ensure proper tire pressure check; check the door jamb of vehicle

Check your tread depth; look at the whole surface

Tire age is important; check last 4 DOT numbers This segment is paid for by Christensen Automotive

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.