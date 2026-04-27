Chris “Scandal” Randall | 4/27/26

Las Vegas nightlife is getting a bold new twist as Chris “Scandal” Randall steps into the spotlight with a brand-new one-hour magic show every Monday at 7 PM. Known for his sharp sleight of hand, psychological illusions, and unapologetically edgy humor, Randall turns classic magic into something fast-paced, unpredictable, and deeply interactive. The audience isn’t just watching the show—they’re part of it.

Performing at Hammered Harry’s, Randall brings a rotating lineup of new material each week, ensuring no two shows are ever the same. His style leans into the unexpected, mixing laughs with moments of genuine shock and disbelief, creating an intimate after-dark experience that feels both personal and high-energy. For those looking for something daring off the Strip, Monday nights just got a lot more interesting.