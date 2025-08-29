Chris Randall | 8/29/25

Chris Randall has earned a reputation as one of magic’s brightest stars, with performances that have taken him from Masters of Illusion on The CW to the prestigious FISM World Championships of Magic in Turin, Italy. Now, he’s bringing his award-winning talent back home to Las Vegas with a brand-new headlining show at the Las Vegas Magic Theater.

With mind-bending tricks, world-class showmanship, and his signature charm, Chris promises an evening full of astonishment and wonder. Audiences can expect the kind of magic that keeps them on the edge of their seats — and talking long after the curtain falls. For tickets and showtimes, visit www.best5starshow.com and prepare to be amazed.

